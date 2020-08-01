Clay County Superintendent of Schools has proceeded to the next level in the search for the new school superintendent of Hillsborough County.

After 13 candidates were presented to the board by the consulting group Ray and Associates, Addison Davis was chosen as one of the eight candidates to continue in the process.

“I am honored and humbled to advance to the next stage of the selection process for the position of Superintendent for Hillsborough County Public Schools," Davis said. "I look forward to having collective conversations with board members, community members, educators, and civic leaders to discuss pathways for building upon the current successes and improving the educational experiences for all students in Hillsborough County. I am excited about the potential to partner with the school board and look forward to the many possibilities to create a positive impact on the community.”

Davis joins the short list of candidates which includes Stephanie Elialde, James McIntyre, Don Haddad, Alexa Cunningham and Peter Licada, according to our news partners at WTSP.

During his time as Clay County superintendent, Davis has worked to increase "student achievement in large urban and mid-size suburban Florida school districts." He has held the position since Nov. of 2016.

Interviews for the eight Hillsborough County Superintendent candidates will take place on Jan. 16. At that time, the board will select two to three candidates for one-on-one interviews which will take place on Jan. 21.

