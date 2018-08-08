CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - More than ever, there is a growing focus on the mental health of students. Their mental health impacts everything from a child's safety to the safety of their peers and how they can focus to be able to learn.

Knowing this, Clay County Schools is rolling out new mental health initiatives this year.

Michael Mcauley, the Assistant Superintendent for School Culture and Climate in Clay County Schools, says this year the district is expanding its mental health training for teachers.

"We want to give them some awareness and some tools to respond to kids that might be in crisis or pre-crisis so we can get to them before something happens," Mcauley said.

When he said "in crisis," he means the student is a danger to himself or others. District-wide, Clay County Schools will also be:

Adding mental health counselors

Creating a Threat Assessment Team at the district level (to evaluate a situation and get services quicker to a child)

Establishing a Bullying Hotline: 904-336-6799

Students can report bullying and it will give staff a chance to investigate what is going on.

"Regardless of whatever final decision is made, we have to address the feeling that is associated with that report," he said.

Another subject they hope to break the stigma about is suicide. It is the third leading cause of death among juveniles and Mcauley says they want to be open to talking to students and their families about it and have kids feel comfortable to come forward if they need help.

If parents have concerns, Mcauely says they want to hear them and view the school and district not as an adversary, but as a partner.

"We have to know about it, let us be a partner. Be frustrated, because as a parent I know, I get it, but let's be a partner with how we address the needs of kids in our classrooms," he said.

To read the entire mental health plan from Clay County Schools, view the document below:

