For high school seniors, this will be a year they will never forget. With the class of 2020 facing the COVID-19 pandemic, a local principal wanted to give the students the recognition they deserve.
Principal Thomas Pittman and teachers from Fleming Island High School in Clay County hand-delivered yard signs to the entire senior class, which has more than 500 students.
School staff was sure to spread the love by placing signs that read, "Proud family of a senior" in each student's front yard. The signs were purchased by the junior and senior classes.
Clay County is the latest school district on the First Coast to announce a new time frame for high school graduations. Interim Superintendent David Broskie announced earlier this week that traditional graduations for the district's students are set to be held in July.