For high school seniors, this will be a year they will never forget. With the class of 2020 facing the COVID-19 pandemic, a local principal wanted to give the students the recognition they deserve.

Principal Thomas Pittman and teachers from Fleming Island High School in Clay County hand-delivered yard signs to the entire senior class, which has more than 500 students.

School staff was sure to spread the love by placing signs that read, "Proud family of a senior" in each student's front yard. The signs were purchased by the junior and senior classes.

Clay County is the latest school district on the First Coast to announce a new time frame for high school graduations. Interim Superintendent David Broskie announced earlier this week that traditional graduations for the district's students are set to be held in July.

First Coast News