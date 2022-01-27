Some Clay County parents say bullying and fighting in school is getting out of control

Clay County School District says incidents off campus are out of its 'realm of control'

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Fights, bullying and harassment; a concern for some Clay County parents have at one of its schools. They it's so bad, it is getting out of control and they want results from school officials. Yaira Edge, whose child attends Oakleaf Junior High, said the violence is affecting them at home. Her child expressed how she doesn't want to walk home from school anymore.

"It's really sad that our children are experiencing this, on top of freshly being out of quarantine," Edge said.

To the Clay County mother, the fights are more rowdy. She mentioned how it took multiple squad cars from the sheriff's office to "subdue the violence and aggression." Edge mentioned how some events happen off campus. Parents, including Edge want to see school officials address their concerns.

"It just seems like somewhere, someone's hands are tied," Edge said. "Everybody is concerned but for some reason, it's not getting to the level where it is under control."

While violence and bullying is not tolerated in Clay County Schools, officials said the incidents that occur off campus are out of its "realm of control". Instead, the district said its working with the sheriff's office. The Clay County District Schools Police Department and The Clay County Sheriff's Office released a joint statement.

"The Clay County District Schools Police Department was made aware on Monday of the disturbances that have been occurring near Oakleaf Junior High school grounds. The disturbances are between students of varying age groups. Our officers are proactively working with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to stop this behavior. We do not tolerate any situation that causes our students or community members to feel threatened or unsafe. We strongly encourage students or our community to report any bullying or threatening incidents to our police department or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.”