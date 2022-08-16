Clay County mother claims student was threatened, school leaders not showing sense of urgency

Starlyn Wimberly doesn't feel like it's safe for her child to be in the classroom after she said another student threatened her daughter's life.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The first week of school is not going how Starlyn Wimberly imagined for her daughter. Her second-grader missed two days of School at Charles E. Bennett Elementary.

Wimberly doesn't feel like it's safe for her child to be in the classroom after she said another student threatened her daughter's life.

"She tells me the same little boy in the second grade said that he's going to bring a gun out of his Uncle's truck - that he can easily get access and he's going to bring it to school in his backpack and shoot my daughter dead," Wimberly said. "My daughter is bawling and so scared. I even let her go away for the weekend."

The Clay County mother believes school officials are not showing a sense of urgency. The school district told First Coast News it is aware of the allegations.

Wimberly shared a recorded message that was sent to households on Tuesday. In the recording Dr. Sheree Cagle, the school's principal, said at no time the school was under immediate danger.

"School officials took immediate action to investigate the threat and no weapons were or have been found on campus," the recording played.

While the investigation is still active, the Clay County School Police Chief explained to First Coast News what happens when there is word of a threat. Police Chief Kenneth Wagner said investigators are talking to the students who were involved.

"What we would do is take a comprehensive to that threat to determine whether that threat is either substantive or a transient threat," Wagner explained. "At this point, there is nothing indicating that the student is alleged to have made these threats have not substantiated - has any weapons on them."