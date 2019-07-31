Could a Clay County half-cent sales tax end up on the ballot in 2020? County Commissioner Mike Cella says some taxpayers told him they would prefer that.

That’s the word after the school board’s attorney filed an order demanding Clay County commissioners explain why they denied creating a special election this year.

Cella says the county is using their right to decide when a half-cent sales tax would be up for a vote.

The school board is disappointed and wants some urgency on this matter.

“We’ve been putting band-aids on schools for many years and we’ll continue to put band-aids on and do the best we can,” School Board Chair Carol Studdard said.

Studdard says there is a great need for school repairs. The board is asking for a half-cent sales tax to pay for $318 million in improvements.

“We live day to day hoping nothing breaks, but somedays there are a few things,” she said.

Clay County commissioners denied the school board’s request for a special election in 2019.

The board’s attorney filed an order with a Clay County judge to have commissioners explain why they denied it.

Clay County Attorney Courtney Grimm wrote that the court should dismiss the board’s petition or deny it without merit.

In the response, commissioners said contrary to the school board’s claim, they did not refuse to place the referendum on a ballot but instead exercised its lawful discretion by requesting the school board revise and return the referendum to be placed on the November 2020 general election ballot.

“We’re just reflecting what the taxpayers are telling us, which is we want a little longer time to look at this and determine if their plan is the right plan,” Cella said.

He says a special election would cost $180,000 and would have low voter turnout, saying that 70 percent of residents vote early in Clay County.

Cella says there is optimism over an approving vote in 2020.

“Many of them against voting on it at the end of this year, we're all for it going on a ballot in 2020 and said they would vote for it,” he said.

A judge is reviewing the county’s response and will decide where the lawsuit goes from here. The school board is hoping the judge and the rest of Clay County understands the need to fix aging schools.

“It’s very important that there’s a cross-section of people to ensure these dollars are spent on what they’re supposed to be spent on,” Studdard said.

You can read the county commissioner’s response below: