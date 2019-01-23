The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office arrested a 13-year-old child on Wednesday after they say he made violent threats against an area middle school.

According to SJSO, the child was a student at Switzerland Point Middle School and has been charged with felony intimidation.

Deputies say that the child texted in a group message that he was "going to f****** shoot up the school." The student said multiple times that he was not kidding and referenced a song about a school shooting, according to SJSO.

Additionally, he later texted a photo of a silver revolver and insinuated it would be used in the shooting, deputies say.

According to the school district, the school worked directly with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s office to investigate these threats and the investigation revealed that the threats were not valid.

SJSO arrested the child at 2:09 a.m. and he admitted to sending the text messages. He was taken to the St. John's County Jail.

"I cannot stress how serious an incident like this is, and I encourage you to speak to your child today about his or her responsibility on social media," says Switzerland Point Middle School Principal Kirstie Gabaldon in an email to parents.

"If you have questions about how to have this conversation with your child, please reach out to your guidance counselor for assistance."

