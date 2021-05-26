'Change the Names' rally taking place outside Duval County School Board headquarters

As many as 21 different groups will be represented in the rally, which began at 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Jacksonville community groups are holding a rally Wednesday evening to urge the school board to approve recommended name changes of six schools named for Confederate leaders.

For the past several months, local activist groups have urged Duval County Public Schools to change the names of schools that are named after controversial historic figures, most notably leaders of the Confederacy.

Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene released her recommendations for school name changes on Tuesday:

Joseph Finegan Elementary School would become Anchor Academy

Stonewall Jackson Elementary School would become Hidden Oaks Elementary School

J.E.B. Stuart Middle School would become Westside Middle School

Kirby-Smith Middle School would become Springfield Middle School

Jefferson Davis Middle School would become Charger Academy

Robert E. Lee High School would become Riverside High School

Greene is not recommending changes to Jean Ribault middle and high schools and Andrew Jackson High School, according to a release by the district, following the tabulation of votes from students, alumni and the community.

As many as 21 different groups will be represented in the rally, which is set to begin at 5 p.m.

There will be a total of 19 speakers, including students, former teachers, religious and community leaders and politicians. The list of speakers include:

Dr. Kimberly Allen, 904WARD

Lecia Brooks, Southern Poverty Law Center

Deyona Burton, Lee High School Class President

Mario E. Decunto, Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida

Amy Donofrio, former Lee High School teacher

Rev. Dr. Reginald Edwards, National Action Network

Grace Mae Flaven, Student

Ben Frazier, Northside Coalition of Jacksonville

Maria Garcia, Jacksonville Action Committee

Dr. Tim Gilmore, Author/Professor

Rev. R.L. Gundy, Senior Pastor Mt Sinai Missionary Baptist Church and the Progressive Coalition

State Representative Angie Nixon, District 14

April LaNubian Roberts, Florida Rising

Rev. Russell Meyer, Florida Council of Churches

Isaiah Rumlin, NAACP

Wells Todd, Take Em Down

Debbie Tribble, Northside Coalition of Jacksonville

Diamond B. Wallace, VP, Jewels of the Future

Vincente Waugh, EVAC Movement, former Lee High School

Leaders are also asking people who do not want to attend in person to participate via Zoom.

There is also a small counterprotest being held, urging the board to keep the names of the six schools.