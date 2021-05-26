'Change the Names' rally taking place outside Duval County School Board headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Jacksonville community groups are holding a rally Wednesday evening to urge the school board to approve recommended name changes of six schools named for Confederate leaders.
For the past several months, local activist groups have urged Duval County Public Schools to change the names of schools that are named after controversial historic figures, most notably leaders of the Confederacy.
Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene released her recommendations for school name changes on Tuesday:
- Joseph Finegan Elementary School would become Anchor Academy
- Stonewall Jackson Elementary School would become Hidden Oaks Elementary School
- J.E.B. Stuart Middle School would become Westside Middle School
- Kirby-Smith Middle School would become Springfield Middle School
- Jefferson Davis Middle School would become Charger Academy
- Robert E. Lee High School would become Riverside High School
Greene is not recommending changes to Jean Ribault middle and high schools and Andrew Jackson High School, according to a release by the district, following the tabulation of votes from students, alumni and the community.
As many as 21 different groups will be represented in the rally, which is set to begin at 5 p.m.
There will be a total of 19 speakers, including students, former teachers, religious and community leaders and politicians. The list of speakers include:
- Dr. Kimberly Allen, 904WARD
- Lecia Brooks, Southern Poverty Law Center
- Deyona Burton, Lee High School Class President
- Mario E. Decunto, Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida
- Amy Donofrio, former Lee High School teacher
- Rev. Dr. Reginald Edwards, National Action Network
- Grace Mae Flaven, Student
- Ben Frazier, Northside Coalition of Jacksonville
- Maria Garcia, Jacksonville Action Committee
- Dr. Tim Gilmore, Author/Professor
- Rev. R.L. Gundy, Senior Pastor Mt Sinai Missionary Baptist Church and the Progressive Coalition
- State Representative Angie Nixon, District 14
- April LaNubian Roberts, Florida Rising
- Rev. Russell Meyer, Florida Council of Churches
- Isaiah Rumlin, NAACP
- Wells Todd, Take Em Down
- Debbie Tribble, Northside Coalition of Jacksonville
- Diamond B. Wallace, VP, Jewels of the Future
- Vincente Waugh, EVAC Movement, former Lee High School
Leaders are also asking people who do not want to attend in person to participate via Zoom.
There is also a small counterprotest being held, urging the board to keep the names of the six schools.
The recommendations will go to the Duval County School Board for their action on June 1 at their regular meeting. This is when Greene will discuss these recommendations in-depth with the School Board.