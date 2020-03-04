JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public School leaders are inviting everyone in the community to get creative outdoors and spread a message of inspiration.

DCPS is participating in the national "Chalk Your Walk" initiative. All you need is chalk, a sidewalk and a kind message.

The school district is asking everyone to share their works of outdoor art Thursday and Friday with the hashtags #ChalkWalkDuval and #DuvalHomeRoom. You can also tag DCPS on Twitter with their handle @DuvalSchools.

Some DCPS families have already been writing and drawing messages of encouragement for Duval County students, parents and educators on their driveway or sidewalk.

Kelly tweeted lyrics to remind everyone that "every little thing is gonna be alright":

Heather posted pictures after taking her dog for a walk, chalking a message of thanks for the sun, doctors, nurses and more:

Elizabeth shared a message of thanks to DCPS, which she said she drew witih her little one Thursday morning:

Twitter user @pianobug posted a photo of a beautiful flower with the message "Let your ideas bloom":

DCPS said after you chalk your own sidewalk or driveway, take a walk to look for other messages and drawings. You can share your pictures online, but don't forget to be safe and follow social distancing guidelines as you participate.

RELATED: DCPS Superintendent: 'I think we hit a home run' with first week of virtual learning

RELATED: Duval County teacher says virtual learning getting easier each day

RELATED: Day to Day: Tips and tricks to keep your kids busy as classes go online