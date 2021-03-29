Can universities require students to get the COVID vaccine?

Rutgers University is one of the first schools in the U.S. making it a requirement that students get vaccinated before arriving on campus this fall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As vaccine availability improves nationwide, will universities start requiring students to get the COVID vaccine?

“The whole idea here is let’s get life back to normal as much as we can and students returning to in-person school in this case, college and universities is a part of that," said Dr. Chirag Patel, Assistant Chief Medical Officer at UF Health Jacksonville.

Rutgers University is one of the first schools in the U.S. making it a requirement that students get vaccinated before arriving on campus this fall.

“Their going with the government said and that’s vaccines are going to be available for all Americans by the end of May and because of that promise they’re holding their student body to a higher standard," said Dr. Patel.

Kristie Gover, Senior Vice President for Student Affairs & Dean of Students at Jacksonville University says their plan for fall 2021 is to return to a fully engaged student experience, so they are strongly encouraging all members in the community to get the shot but it’s not required.

“I certainly understand why universities or other entities want to enforce the COVID-19 vaccine everyone is concerned about the health and safety of their campus community and really creating that safe space for students," said Gover.

Dr. Patel says universities requiring a vaccination record isn't a new thing.

“Colleges and universities require vaccines already. For example, hepatitis b, meningitis, and the measles vaccine."