Campus police searching for intruder at Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida School for the Deaf and Blind placed its campus under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday afternoon, following the unauthorized entry of a person on campus, according to a Facebook post by the school.

Campus police were working to find the unauthorized individual and ensure they had the proper credentials to be on campus at 12:05 p.m., according to the Facebook post.

Nearly an hour and a half later, the school posted an update that it remained under shelter-in-place orders, although the school was engaged in normal operations.

"Students and staff members are safe," the Facebook post says. "We will continue to keep you informed. Check the FSDB website and social media for updates."