By the numbers: A look at Duval students returning to school by ZIP code

Certain city ZIP codes are sending their students back in larger numbers while others aren't, according data obtained from the district.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weeks into the new school year and Duval County Public Schools is still trying to locate thousands of student no-shows.

But certain city ZIP codes are sending their students back in larger numbers, according to data obtained from the district. The On Your Side team asked for the data to reflect the first week of classes, Aug. 20 to Aug. 24.

The ZIP code with the highest percentage of students attending at 7.7 percent was 32218, which stretches north of the Trout River to the Nassau County line.

Next at 7.2 percent returning to school was 32210, which runs near Lakeshore toward Herlong and down to Southwest Jacksonville.

Rounding out the top three was 32244: an area west of NAS Jax to Argyle Forest.

On the lowest returning ZIP codes per district data, we excluded those found outside of Duval County proper and those encompassing military bases: That data left 32202 serving Downtown, which represented 0.16 percent of returning students. Brooklyn, Riverside and LaVilla represented by 32204 and 0.5 percent of students returning. Finally, data from Baldwin's 32234 ZIP code showed 0.56 percent.

An additional request asked the percentage of returning students who are considered low socioeconomic status. About 46 percent of those returning to DCPS were in this group.

Nearly 13 percent of students were listed as special needs.

Chris Redding, an assistant professor at the University of Florida and education researcher explained, "A lot of these types of supports aren't able to be replicated in remote learning environments or for parents at home lots of the times."