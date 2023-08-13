Bus delays expected on first day of school in Duval County

Excessive heat has plagued Jacksonville for weeks. DCPS is recommending parents make sure their children have water and are prepared to wait in the heat Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools are expected to face bus delays on the first day of school Monday.

According to an email sent to parents, the delays are due to a national bus driver shortage that has left DCPS with "an abnormally high" number of empty bus driver positions.

This will cause "significant" delays, school district spokesperson Dr. Tracy Pierce said.

If students cannot find an alternate way to get to school, parents should make sure they are supervised at the bus stop until the bus arrives.

Also excessive heat continues in Jacksonville - with "feels like" temperatures over 110 in the last week - Pierce asks that parents make sure students are prepared for the heat while they wait.

Any route that is more than 15 minutes late will be listed here.

Pierce said in the last week, drivers expected to return for the 2023-2024 school year chose not to come back.