Bunnell Elementary principal resigns after Black students were pulled from class

BUNNELL, Fla. — Bunnell Elementary School Principal Donelle Evensen has resigned Thursday morning after she and a teacher were put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 24 after an investigation ensued following Black students being pulled from class due to low test scores, according to an email sent from Flagler County School District.

In the email, the school district says Evensen informed Superintendent LaShakia Moore of her decision and that Moore "has asked former BES principal Marcus Sanfilippo to return to the campus in an interim role."

The investigation into the assembly at Bunnell Elementary "has not been completed as of this morning," the email states, as Moore expects it to be complete this week.

Bunnell Elementary School parents were pushing for students to wear green to school on Monday, Aug. 28 in support of Evensen.

Parents took to social media posting in a Bunnell Elementary Parents Facebook group: "Greenout for Mrs. Evensen Monday, August 28th. Send your kids to school wearing green, make sure they know why."

The post made by parents on Facebook created mixed reactions. Some parents commented saying their kids will be wearing green, while others argue it isn't the answer to a overall 'racial' issue.

A PowerPoint presentation given to more than 30 Black students by three faculty members has several grammatical errors. It says 'AA' referring to African Americans – quote 'have under perform on standardized assessment for the last past three years.'

Parents say students were told if they did not get their scores up, they’d end up in jail or dead if they do not succeed.

Moore says she is working to determine why a group of black fourth and fifth grade students were pulled from their classes without a warning to parents.

The district apologized and said those comments are being investigated.