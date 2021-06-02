Breaking down how Duval County Public Schools plan to pay for school name changes

The schools named after controversial historical figures now have to change things like athletic uniforms and even gym floors.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Renaming six Duval County Public Schools will come with a cost of more than $800,000.

The majority of the costs are expected to be covered by donations.

“People are going online, and they are giving, and we are so excited about it,” said Stephanie Garry Garfunkel, spokesperson for The Jacksonville Public Education Fund. “It’s a historic decision, and people want to be a part of that.”

Garry Garfunkel said the community has quickly generated more than $70,000 and is expected to meet its $200,000 goal. Click here to donate.

Other significant contributors are the Jaguars and Nike, which pledged to cover the costs of sports uniforms, according to DCPS superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

“That’s a major piece of the cost,” Garry Garfunkel said. “And that’s a donation of more than $300,000.”

What is not covered by donations is set to come out of the district’s beverage agreement funds, and will not affect any money going toward a student’s education.

Here is a breakdown of the costs of the schools and who is paying, according to DCPS.

Joseph Finegan Elementary School- $12,000

Signage/Marquee- $10,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Letterhead-$2,000/Private Donations

Stonewall Jackson Elementary School- $12,000

Signage/Marquee $10,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Letterhead $2,000/Private Donations

J.E.B. Stuart Middle School- $143,307

Signage/Marquee $10,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Letterhead $2,000/Private Donations

Inlaid Gym Floor $30,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Sports Uniforms Home $33,307/Private Donations

Sports Uniforms Away $19,500/Private Donations

Sports Equipment $45,500/Private Donations

Band Shirts $3,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Jefferson Davis Middle School- $143,307

Signage/Marquee $10,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Letterhead $2,000/Private Donations

Inlaid Gym Floor $30,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Sports Uniforms Home $33,307/Private Donations

Sports Uniforms-Away $19,500/Private Donations

Sports Equipment $45,500/Private Donations

Band Shirts $3,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Kirby-Smith Middle School- $148,307

Signage/Marquee $15,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Letterhead $2,000/Private Donations

Inlaid Gym Floor $30,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Sports Uniforms Home $33,307/Private Donations

Sports Uniforms-Away $19,500/Private Donations

Sports Equipment $45,500/Private Donations

Band Shirts $3,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Robert E. Lee High School- $408,302

Signage/Marquee $15,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Letterhead $2,000/Private Donations

Inlaid Gym Floor $30,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Sports Uniforms Home $124,222/Private Donations

Sports Uniforms-Away $ 34,200/Private Donations

Sports Equipment $ 84,605/Private Donations

Band Uniforms $45,000 /Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement

Flag/Dance Team $15,000/Private Donation

JROTC Uniforms $8,275/Private Donations

School Mascot $50,000/Private Donations

This totals $867,223, including $244,000 from beverage agreements and $623,223 from private donations