Breaking down how Duval County Public Schools plan to pay for school name changes

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Renaming six Duval County Public Schools will come with a cost of more than $800,000.
The schools named after controversial historical figures now have to change things like athletic uniforms and even gym floors, and all of this comes with a hefty price tag.
The majority of the costs are expected to be covered by donations.
“People are going online, and they are giving, and we are so excited about it,” said Stephanie Garry Garfunkel, spokesperson for The Jacksonville Public Education Fund. “It’s a historic decision, and people want to be a part of that.”
Garry Garfunkel said the community has quickly generated more than $70,000 and is expected to meet its $200,000 goal. Click here to donate.
Other significant contributors are the Jaguars and Nike, which pledged to cover the costs of sports uniforms, according to DCPS superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.
“That’s a major piece of the cost,” Garry Garfunkel said. “And that’s a donation of more than $300,000.”
What is not covered by donations is set to come out of the district’s beverage agreement funds, and will not affect any money going toward a student’s education.
Here is a breakdown of the costs of the schools and who is paying, according to DCPS.
Joseph Finegan Elementary School- $12,000
- Signage/Marquee- $10,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
- Letterhead-$2,000/Private Donations
Stonewall Jackson Elementary School- $12,000
- Signage/Marquee $10,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
- Letterhead $2,000/Private Donations
J.E.B. Stuart Middle School- $143,307
- Signage/Marquee $10,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
- Letterhead $2,000/Private Donations
- Inlaid Gym Floor $30,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
- Sports Uniforms Home $33,307/Private Donations
- Sports Uniforms Away $19,500/Private Donations
- Sports Equipment $45,500/Private Donations
- Band Shirts $3,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
Jefferson Davis Middle School- $143,307
- Signage/Marquee $10,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
- Letterhead $2,000/Private Donations
- Inlaid Gym Floor $30,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
- Sports Uniforms Home $33,307/Private Donations
- Sports Uniforms-Away $19,500/Private Donations
- Sports Equipment $45,500/Private Donations
- Band Shirts $3,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
Kirby-Smith Middle School- $148,307
- Signage/Marquee $15,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
- Letterhead $2,000/Private Donations
- Inlaid Gym Floor $30,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
- Sports Uniforms Home $33,307/Private Donations
- Sports Uniforms-Away $19,500/Private Donations
- Sports Equipment $45,500/Private Donations
- Band Shirts $3,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
Robert E. Lee High School- $408,302
- Signage/Marquee $15,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
- Letterhead $2,000/Private Donations
- Inlaid Gym Floor $30,000/Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
- Sports Uniforms Home $124,222/Private Donations
- Sports Uniforms-Away $ 34,200/Private Donations
- Sports Equipment $ 84,605/Private Donations
- Band Uniforms $45,000 /Sponsorship Funds from beverage agreement
- Flag/Dance Team $15,000/Private Donation
- JROTC Uniforms $8,275/Private Donations
- School Mascot $50,000/Private Donations
This totals $867,223, including $244,000 from beverage agreements and $623,223 from private donations
The district says name changes go into effect on August 3. There is no timeline yet for when signage will be taken down.