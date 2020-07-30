Bradford County School District makes last-minute changes to reopening options

After sharing the new options, dozens of people commented online about their concerns with the change of plans.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Bradford County School District has made some changes to their reopening plans two weeks before schools will reopen in the county. The school board approved of the new plan on July 27 and school starts August 10.

The final plan got rid of one of the proposed options for parents called Innovations. The idea for innovations was the install web cameras in classrooms and allow students who felt safer at home to stream their class.

Dozens of parents commented on social media after the new decision with more questions and some concerns.

Mom Missy Davis was going to put her child into Innovations but says she's now forced to have to choose brick and mortar schooling. “Some other counties have pushed their school start dates back and Bradford is one of them that has not. So why? Why have they not done that here?" Davis asks.

Davis wants to know if the board could have made Innovations work if they had more time to prepare.

The three options in the final plan are traditional brick and mortar schools and two virtual options: Bradford Virtual Select and full time My Virtual District through NEFEC.

We were not able to get a hold of the superintendent of Bradford County, but when First Coast News talked with someone at the school district, they said parents have until July 31st to finalize their decision.

The school district has laid out guidelines for in person schooling. The district wants students and staff to check their temperature at home before coming to school.

Their guidelines say, if a student has a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, the student will be sent home immediately and cannot return until 48 hours have passed without a fever or flu-like symptoms.

The district says students will be staggered at breakfast and lunch in order to social distance.

“I would love to know how they are going to socially distance children," Davis said. "From basically when you read between the lines, they’re not going to because they can’t. They don’t physically have enough room in the schools to socially distance the children.”

The district encourages people to wear masks, but they are not requiring masks for students or teachers.

During transition periods, teachers will wipe down desks with disinfectant. Elementary classes are encouraged to stay with their same group more often and avoid changes classes where they can.