Books challenged in Florida Schools read, handed out at Banned Book Readout in Jacksonville

The event, hosted by The Association for the Study of African American Life and History, was designed to bring people together to learn about history.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some books you can’t find in Florida classrooms and libraries were on display in James Weldon Johnson Park Thursday night.

It was part of a banned book readout event to challenge what organizers call unjust policies leading to books being banned in Florida schools.

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History is hosting the event has brought a little more than 200 books they say are banned in Florida schools.

People were able to take a book with them and listen to passages from other books challenged in Florida schools.

One of the guest speakers Thursday included Dr. Johnetta Cole, a Jacksonville native who served as the president of Spelman and Bennett colleges.

Historian, Dr. Lisa Brock, who helped organize the event said the books help open people's minds.