Bishop John Snyder principal says administration, JSO investigating racist Snapchat messages

Former professional baseball player Corey Wimberly says students from Bishop Snyder's baseball team targeted his family with racist messages.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bishop John Snyder High School principal confirmed Monday that his administration is investigating racist Snapchat messages, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Former professional baseball player Corey Wimberly posted screenshots to Instagram, of what appears to be a group message between the school's baseball players. He said his son, who's on the team, has been the target of racism.

The messages say things like "When's white history month" and "You can't use any of the words in the English dictionary. Sorry. White people made them."

Wimberly sent First Coast News a statement on the situation Monday night:

“Keep us in your prayers," Wimberly said. "We want to see the right thing to be done. As a world and a country, we have to have integrity. I pray everyone remains safe and Bishop Snyder does the right thing.”

The principal of the private Roman Catholic college preparatory school Dcn. David Yazdiya said his office is working to resolve the matter.

"We are aware of the picture and the related posts," Yazdiya said. "I am working with JSO now to investigate the matter fully. While the investigation is ongoing I can’t comment further at this time."

On Tuesday morning, Wimberly shared with First Coast News that his Monday meeting with the school went well.

"The school is taking immediate action and we are happy for that. We would also like to see some updates to the school policies on racism and inappropriate school behaviors. The school doesn't have any advocate for the minority students. It would be good to see some change in that as well."

The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville Inc. issued the following statement Tuesday morning regarding the Snapchat messages.