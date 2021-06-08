Baker County to host Department of Education forum on new proposed standards

Among the revisions up for consideration are revised Civics and Government education, Holocaust Education and Character Education.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education will hold a forum Wednesday out of Baker County so Floridians can give their opinions about revised academic standards.

“Public input is a vitally important part of creating Florida’s academic standards,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “The listening tour gives the public an opportunity to share their thoughts on the standards and I encourage them to participate. Their thoughts and ideas are integral to the success of the process and, because of their valuable contributions, we will have better standards to guide instruction. This transparent process is essential to ensure that Florida students get a world class education that prepares them for future academic and life success.”

Among the revisions up for consideration are revised Civics and Government education, Holocaust Education, Character Education, B.E.S.T. English Language Arts standards, Substance Use and Abuse standards among others.

The department created the drafts based on feedback over several months from people within the education community and teacher experts.

The forum will be at Macclenny Elementary School.

There will also be opportunities for feedback through June 10 at noon with the following surveys:

• Civics and Government survey (open): https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6360487/Civics-and-Government-Standards-2

• Holocaust Education survey (open): https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6360477/Holocaust-Education-Standards-2

• Character Education survey (opening soon): https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6360469/Character-Education-Standards-2

• Substance Use and Abuse survey (opening soon): https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6358621/SubstanceUseStandards