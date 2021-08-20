'Attempting the impossible': Jacksonville University nursing students take on 12-month course

The goal is to cut back on the nursing shortage across the nation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rigorous, intense and extremely challenging. That's how students describe the experience of being in Jacksonville University-Baptist Health's 12-month accelerated nursing program. They say it's a race, not a marathon. A bachelor's degree in nursing often takes four years to accomplish.

Hospitals across the nation are stretched to their limits because of COVID-19. Some, already experiencing a shortage. JU's president, Tim Cost, said "COVID-19 deepened the demand for talented and qualified nurses."

JB Donaldson, who served in the Army for 20 years, traded in his boots for scrubs.

"I look forward to the challenge," Donaldson said. "The nation has called for reinforcements for nursing and me and this cohort coming in 12 months. We are the reinforcements that they've called for."

Classes are a combination of in-class instruction and hands-on learning. Upon graduation and licensure, is a work promise agreement with Baptist Health. There were 400 candidates for the course, but only 40 were selected. While the goal is to graduate, Sam Barnett said she and her classmates are gearing up to save lives.

"We're putting ourselves under extreme circumstances in order to help them [civilians] in the long run," Barnett explained.