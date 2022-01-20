Applications open for families looking to change or enroll in Duval Schools

The applications opened Jan. 1 and will close Feb. 28. Results are available usually in mid-April.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Applications are now being accepted for enrollment and transfers into schools across Duval County.

Saturday morning, the Duval County School District held a virtual school choice expo, and applications are open until Feb. 28 .

Families looking to enroll or transfer outside of their attendance zone have choices.

“Children have difference needs just like adults have different needs, so they can go out and they can use this opportunity during this time of the year to explore schools and engage with school personnel to see what the schools offer," said Dr. Barbara Sistrunk, supervisor of the Marketing-Program Development of DCPS.

Families can go to the the online platform School Match 2022 to enroll or change their child’s school for the upcoming year. The Virtual School Choice Expo is being held Saturday Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Placement is based on seat availability, and applications are submitted into a lottery process. During that open enrollment period, families can talk with school personnel, visit facilities, and learn about student performance requirements.

“If they choose to go outside of their neighborhood due to jobs, or due to a relative closer that can get to the children, that what’s they chose to do and that’s why we have the expo to let parents know they have options," Dr. Sistrunk said.

The applications opened Jan 1 and close Feb. 28. Results are available usually in mid-April.

Last school year the district received over 17,000 applications applications and had a 85% acceptance rate. There is a wait list for students not placed in their school choice.

“We work the waitlist all summer long, and if a seat becomes available and your number is called, you will be contacted and the next step is to go to the school finish your registration," Dr. Sistrunk said.

There are 3 upcoming virtual parent information sessions for families to learn more.