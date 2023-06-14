Anatomy table helps fuel learning within Mandarin High School Medical Academy

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Students in the Mandarin High School Medical Academy have a new instructional medical table that will help them learn more about anatomy.
Ms. Renate Dewberry, a teacher at Mandarin High School, explains that the tables usually run from $75,000 to $100,000.
"With the support of our CTE director Jill Fierle, our Master Medical Academy received this Anatomage Table, thanks to a grant," said Dewberry. "We are so humbled and grateful for this amazing opportunity."
The table was introduced to students this year and Dewberry says the excitement was contagious.
"We are able to use our TV so all students can be involved. We can write on the (table) and students can also write on the table."
Interested in the Medical Academy at Mandarin High School?
Requirements:
- 2.5 GPA or higher
- Level 2 or higher on the FSA ELA
- 9th/10th grade student in the 2021-2022 School Year
- If you are going to be a 10th grade student starting in the Medical Academy you will have to take 2 Medical Academy courses during your 10th grade year
- A desire to work in the Medical Field as a career path
- Completed application with teacher recommendations from Science, Math, and English submitted to Erin Heinze (MHS School Counseling Office)
- If MHS is not your zoned high school, you will need to apply for a General Special Assignment. Admittance to the Medical Academy does not guarantee admittance to MHS if you are not zoned for our school.