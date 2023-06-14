Anatomy table helps fuel learning within Mandarin High School Medical Academy

The table was introduced to students this year and Mrs. Dewberry says the excitement was contagious.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Students in the Mandarin High School Medical Academy have a new instructional medical table that will help them learn more about anatomy.

Ms. Renate Dewberry, a teacher at Mandarin High School, explains that the tables usually run from $75,000 to $100,000.

"With the support of our CTE director Jill Fierle, our Master Medical Academy received this Anatomage Table, thanks to a grant," said Dewberry. "We are so humbled and grateful for this amazing opportunity."

The table was introduced to students this year and Dewberry says the excitement was contagious.

"We are able to use our TV so all students can be involved. We can write on the (table) and students can also write on the table."

