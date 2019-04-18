JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There is power in numbers and alumni from Raines High School hope the numbers that showed up Wednesday make a change.

Alumni from decades of Raines gathered outside the school with the message to 'say no to Raines 6-12'. That saying is in reference to one of the district's plans to tear down the school and rebuild it as a six through 12 building.

Their other concern is the actual name itself. Under school board policy, a new school cannot be named after a person. Since 1965, Raines has been named after former principal William Raines.

Duval County Public Schools told First Coast News Wednesday that the school names would not be changing.

“It was one of the best things that ever happened in my life, it taught me not only did I get an education from books, but I got an education of the heart," said Connie Barnes.

Barnes' journey to Raines started in 1972 as part of forced integration.

“My best friend of 45 years, I met her here, we were cheerleaders together, still my best friend, I still support the school.”

Now decades later Barnes is still standing alongside Raines and alumni in hopes of preserving those memories.

“It’s the history of what happened with integration, what happened to the students at this school, it opened a lot of minds and a lot of hearts,” Barnes said.

The alumni association is hoping this stand will convince the district to reconsider the plan to convert the school to 6-12.

“This is family, it’s not 'like family,' so this is why you see the support behind me that you see," said Earl Kitchings, president Raines National Alumni Association.

“It was all love, all tolerance, and if that goes away, if the school goes away, all that goes away," Barnes said.

Laureen Ricks with Duval County Public Schools said she is not aware of a state law that requires a name change. However, Ricks said DCPS board policy states a new school cannot be named after a person.

Waivers may be applied to that policy in some cases. In this case, Ricks said the school district does not plan to change the name of Raines or nearby Ribault.

The Raines Alumni Association plans to meet with Superintendent Green on April 24th to continue the discussion.

The district adds these are draft recommendations and are holding more community meetings regarding the future of Raines and Ribault. According to the district, a community meeting is set for May 6 at Raines and May 9 at Ribault.