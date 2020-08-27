A look inside St. Johns County Schools before opening Monday

Big measures have been put in place to make sure students and staff feel comfortable for the upcoming school year.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St Johns County Schools are putting the finishing touches on preparing the buildings for the return of students Monday.

Big measures have been put in place to make sure students and staff feel comfortable for the upcoming school year.

“I feel ready,” said Ashley Woolston, a sixth grade teacher at Liberty Pines Academy. “I think that our school has bent over backwards to make sure we feel comfortable.”

Of the 42,822 total students in the district, 10,522 have decided to enroll in distance learning.

Students will be entering a brand-new routine this school year:

Before entering the classroom, the child’s temperature will be taken and recorded

Masks stay on at all times, except when at their desks. Students get a break when they sit behind the desk shields

Hand sanitizer is available everywhere

“We’re prepared,” Woolston said. “We want to make sure the kids are comfortable and ready to learn.”

During lunch, many tables in the cafeteria have been removed to make more room between one another. Students will only sit with their classmates, making sure not to intermingle with other classes.

“It feels like you’re a new teacher all over again,” Woolston said.

Woolston, just like many St Johns County teachers, will be teaching students both in the classroom and virtually at the same time.

“We’re a little more well-versed in ‘school-ogy,’” Woolston said.

Virtual students will show up on a SmartBoard during class, seeing and learning the same material as those in the classroom.

“Kids have as many options as they possibly can have,” Woolston said.

The 2020-2021 school year is uncharted territory, but with meticulous planning, many staff members feel just