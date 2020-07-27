'Day of Action Against Inaction' rally to be held Monday to protest school reopenings

Organizers say rally hopes to show DCPS, the Florida Department of Education and Governor Ron DeSantis that educators are not ready to return to the classroom.

A rally is planned for Monday hosted by “Duval for a Safe Return to Campus” and the “Duval Schools Pandemic Solutions Team” to advocate for the safe reopening of schools.

Event organizers say the stationary rally, held in cars, is to let Duval County Schools, the Florida Department of Education, Governor Ron DeSantis, and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran know that "we will not return to our school campuses until it is safe."

Speakers include community activists from various groups including Jacksonville Community Action Committee, Women’s March, students, parents and community leaders.

The organizers of the rally say they are demanding the following:

Controlled community transmission: At least 14 days of zero reported new local community cases

Immediate reinstatement of Phase 1 by Mayor Curry until 14 consecutive days of declining cases with City

Council Ordinance to put fines on failure to comply with city mask mandate

Rigorous testing and tracing: Widespread, accessible, and frequent screening, testing, tracing, and isolation of

new cases

Masks added to the DCPS Student Code of Conduct as part of the dress code violation for non-compliance

Immediate school shutdown for positive tests; students not permitted to return without proof of negative test

Thorough protection and prevention: Rigorous cleaning and disinfection, proper ventilation, effective PPE provided for all students and staff, and remote work and learning for the most vulnerable students and staff

Consistent social distancing: Student and staff schedules are designed to ensure small, stable groups with at least

Duval Homeroom online for the first nine weeks for ALL K-12 students and teachers