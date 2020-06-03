A J.E.B. Stuart Middle School student got a big surprise Friday that will change his life forever.

Eighth-grader Gregory Brusseau was awarded a two-year Florida College Plan scholarship by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation to make his dreams become a reality. Brusseau's principal says he's the student who always asks "why?"

The school's principal, Sadie Milliner-Smith, was awarded the Principal Leadership Award by Florida TaxWatch, which is awarded to principles making a difference at schools with at-risk students. Getting the award meant she got to pick one of her students to get the scholarship.

The first thing Brusseau did after hearing he was that chosen student was thank his mom. He told First Coast News he wants his peers to never give up on their dreams.

"If I could tell anybody right now who had anything where people were telling them they can't do something, just ignore all the odds and strive to be your best," Brusseau said.

Brusseau plans to study computer technology and business. He said he's had big plans for this and back-up career goals since he was ten years old. His mother said they often sit down and discuss how to make his dreams into attainable goals.

Brusseau said he never expected to be surprised with a scholarship, but has been working incredibly hard in school.