30 St. Johns County teachers approved for one-year leave of absence

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — COVID-19 is keeping more than two dozen teachers in St. Johns County out of the classroom this year.

Tuesday, the school board approved one-year leaves of absence for 30 teachers. Those 30 teachers make up about one percent of St. Johns County instructors.

"It tells me we had a good amount of teachers who were uncomfortable returning this school year,' Michelle Dillon said. She is the Education Association Teachers Union president in St. Johns County.

That union and the district agreed to certain terms. A teacher who took the COVID-19 leave of absence has to be 62 or older, or have a high-risk medical condition, or lives with someone 62 or lives with someone who is high risk.

It is unpaid leave.

"It’s a financial decision. It’s an emotional decision," she told First Coast News.

Those teachers are promised a job next school year, but it may not be the same job they’ve had.

Seventeen other St. Johns County teachers chose early retirement while 17 more chose to switch from brick and mortar classrooms to virtual ones. However, the teachers who are in a physical classroom one week into the school year "are doing their best, but I do believe, that they’re at a breaking point."

Dillon said it’s a juggling act to teach students at desks and to teach students online at the same time.

"You have to almost be a magician to pay attention to the kids on the screen and the kids in the classroom," she said.

The workload is one that Dillon fears will have "teachers on the verge of a mental breakdown or leaving the job."