30+ crossing guards needed for back-to-school in Duval County

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced it's looking to hire 31 people to fill crossing guard vacancies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As back-to-school season approaches, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to hire more than 30 people to help ensure elementary school students are able to safely cross the roads on their way to class.

JSO needs to fill 31 school crossing guard vacancies ahead of the 2020 through 2021 school year. School crossing guards are employed by the sheriff's office as part-time employees who work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, at $10.75 an hour.

The sheriff's office says it is preferred that applicants live within a reasonable proximity to the crossing location, to avoid excessive and costly travel time.

Applicants must pass a background check and drug screening and complete training once selected, JSO says. Guards must also pass an exam following training.

The sheriff's office says screening is taking longer than usual because of COVID-19 protocols.

As of Monday, July 13, JSO has school crossing guard openings in the following ZIP codes:

32207

32211

32216

32217

32220

32224

32233

32244

32246

32257

32258

In order to apply, visit JoinJSO.com, call 904-885-5518 or email JSOCivilianRecruiter@jaxsheriff.org to learn more information about the application process.

We hope everyone has a safe and wonderful weekend!



A friendly reminder: We are hiring for police, corrections, and civilian positions. More information can be found at https://t.co/wSkynZlr1o.#JoinJSO #NowHiring #ilovejax pic.twitter.com/MHMYY79E6V — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 10, 2020