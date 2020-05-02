JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of 30 people swore in as American citizens Wednesday in a ceremony that hopes to inspire students and others.

“I knew that the people here were different and this country was different than where I lived and I wanted to be part of it,” Kevin O'Connor said.

He is Canadian by birth, but now, he’s officially an American. O'Connor visited the Daytona 500 in 1980 and says that was the moment he realized this was where he wanted to be.

He swore in along with folks representing 18 other nations, all proud to unite under one flag.

Wednesday’s ceremony at Samuel W. Wolfson School for Advanced Studies was the first ever at a Duval County Public School.

Judge Timothy Corrigan who has welcomed hundreds of new citizens said the setting, in front of 700 students, is an experience he’ll cherish.

“Not only witness the achievements of the citizens who worked so hard, but they’ll also be challenged themselves to be better citizens,” Corrigan said.

O’Connor has a message to others eyeing the citizenship process: “Don’t think there’s too big of a hurdle in your life there isn’t. America wants you here. They want us to come to this country and be part of this great nation."