CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Clay County District Schools released its positive COVID-19 numbers within the district from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11.

Out of the entire student body of 39,161, six students tested positive for the virus and 136 students were quarantined out of precaution.

Regarding the 5,115 staff members, six of them tested positive for COVID-19 and 29 were quarantined.