Early voting has begun ahead of the May 14election where five City Council Seats will be up for grabs.

Each candidate did not receive a majority during the last election in March, which means the general election will consist of the two candidates with the highest vote totals.

You can vote early for any of the race listed below until May 12. After that, you'll only be able to vote in the General Election on May 14.

The five races that will be on the May 14th ballot are:



City Council At Large – Group 1:

Lisa King (D)

Terrance Freeman (R)



City Council At Large – Group 2:

Tommy Hazouri (D)

Greg Rachal (R)



City Council District 8:

Ju’Coby Pittman (D)

Tameka Gaines Holly (D)



City Council District 10:

Brenda Priestly Jackson (D)

Celestine Mills (D)





City Council District 14:

Randy DeFoor (R)

Sunny Gettinger (D)

Click here to see the live wait times for your early voting site.

For more information about the upcoming election visit DuvalElections.com