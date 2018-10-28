JACKSONVILLE — Jaguars fans filled up Wicked Barley brewing company, who sold a special beer with proceeds going to the Jay Fund to fight childhood cancer.

Fans like Sam Clermont fill the bar for football.

“I’ve been to a lot of breweries in town, this is my favorite one,” Clermont said.

Wicked Barley’s brew-master and president Philip Maple also likes to get in on the action.

“We know how important this game is, we figured, yes we’re in Jacksonville they’re in London, but we wanted to send good vibes with our mustaches,” Maple said.

Wicked Barley Brewing Company was proud to partner with Fishweir Brewing and Bold City Brigade to create the “Duval ‘Til We Die” black lager.

It’s the Bold City Brigade’s first official beer.

“When you put it up to your nose, you smell a burst of lime, so then you’re like, ‘what is this?’ When you drink it it’s very refreshing, very drinkable…the best kind of beer at 9:30 in the morning,” Maple said.

$1 of every “Duval ‘Til We Die” beer sale is donated to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund. The non-profit organization offers financial, emotional and practical support to families fighting childhood cancer.

It’s a cause that John Caputo is happy to support. Caputo is the president of the Bold City Brigade.

“We’re not just a Jaguars group, we’re a local group that’s focused on making our community better.

It’s a good way to drink some great beer, partner with local companies, and give back too,” Caputo said.

Giving back is what’s important to Clermont.

“I have kids myself, so knowing if my kids were in that position, we’d like to get all the help we can get,” Clermont said.

Wicked Barley will have the beer on tap and available in 25.4oz cans while supplies last.

© 2018 WTLV