The Duval County school board has announced a rescheduling of high school football games that have "large attendance crowds."

Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools Dr. Diana Greene, along with DCPS leadership and Mayor Curry, gave a public statement at the DCPS headquarters at 4 p.m. Monday.

School officials say the games that get rescheduled will be played Saturday mornings, or at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday or Friday.

The list of games being rescheduled will be announced later this week.

Friday night, a shooting occurred at Raines High School following a high school rivalry football game between Raines and Lee that left one person dead and two others injured.

