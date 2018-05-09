Duval County Public Schools are investigating a threat made to a school with the initials "MHS" Wednesday, according to a spokesperson from the district.

The nature of the threat remains unclear and officials have not confirmed the specific school involved, but students and parents of Mandarin High School believe their school may be in danger as a photo of a message threatening a shooting at "MHS" makes its rounds online.

"While this threat might reference any high school with those initials, we are taking additional precautions at our Mandarin High School," said Laureen Ricks of Duval County Public Schools. "We are investigating the threat in collaboration with law enforcement partners. We do have additional security presence on campus at Mandarin."

Parents received the same information via robocall early Wednesday morning.

If you have any information on the threat, call school police at 904-855-3319 or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

