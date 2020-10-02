The Republican Party of Duval County will host a press conference Monday following an attack against Trump Victory volunteers during Saturday’s voter registration drive.

In attendance will be Chairman Joe Gruters, Republican Party of Flordia, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Chairman Dean Black, Republican Party of Duval County and other supporters of President Trump and Trump Victory volunteers

It will be held at the Duval GOP Headquarters located at 3520 St. Johns Bluff Road South at 11 a.m.

Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, was arrested Saturday after reportedly driving a van into a Republican tent in a Sandalwood area Walmart parking lot.

Timm faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to the Walmart at 11900 Atlantic Blvd. in Kernan Village after witnesses called 911.

Witnesses told JSO that a man in his 20s driving an older brown Chevy van pulled up to the tent before driving through, running over their tables and chairs. Volunteers for the Republican Party were registering people to vote.

After running over chairs and tables, witnesses told police that Timm got out of the van, took a video recording, made obscene gestures and left. No volunteers were hurt, according to JSO.

