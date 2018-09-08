Several chicken flocks in Duval County have tested positive for West Nile virus which means that the risk of transmission to humans has increased.

According to the Duval County Health Department, the City of Jacksonville Mosquito Control Division will be continuing surveillance and prevention.

Helpful tips to reduce exposure risk:

Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Cover skin with clothing or repellent.

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

For a full list of tips please see the document below:

