JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Duval County Public School safety assistant was arrested Wednesday after he admitted to pawning off his school-issued firearm twice at a local pawn shop.

DCPS said James Johnson, 40, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. He has since resigned from his post.

Johnson was hired as a school safety assistant by DCPS. The role gave him a firearm, though it remained the property of the school district. In order to get the position, Johnson had to complete a background check, psych exam and training, which included 200 hours from the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office. That exceeds the state’s requirement of 56 hours.

On Tuesday, Johnson admitted he pawned off his school-issued firearm on two separate occasions. The first incident happened at Money Mizer Pawns off of Blanding Boulevard on Aug. 24.

The state broker form shows Johnson first received $200 from Money Mizer Pawns, JSO's police report states. He would later return that day and receive another $50. He received another $50 on Sept. 8.

He was charged with false verification of ownership to a secondhand dealer and receiving goods under $300.

Johnson told his supervisor he pawned the firearm due to financial issues and confessed to the charges while talking to a school police investigator.

DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene issued the following statement:

"While I am disappointed by this incident, the community needs to know that I will not tolerate the misuse of the district’s resources. This incident and the individual’s circumstances do not shake my confidence in the vetting process for our school safety assistants. This is an isolated incident that should not reflect on the process or on the people who serve in our schools.”

Johnson's wife, Niketah Johnson, is the principal of John E. Love Elementary. DCPS said there isn't any evidence that she was involved.

