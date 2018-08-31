JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It’s been nearly one week since the deadly shooting at the Raines High School football game.

This weekend families will see the district’s first game moved from a Friday night to a Saturday morning for safety. Warren Jones, the school board member for the district who recommended that change, believes it will help alleviate the violence. He also addressed another issue he says students are facing, expulsion.

"We average two to three students that we have to expel each month because they’re bringing guns on campus," said Jones. "It’s sad but state statute requires us to expel them for one full year."

He believes the violence is a problem that is impacting even young students, especially as they make their way to and from school, sometimes alone.

"Most of them are bringing guns on campus because they’re concerned walking to and from school with what’s happening in those communities," he said.

When a student is expelled he says they go to an alternative school for one year. Then they are allowed to return to any school except for the one they were expelled from.

"We offer services and we can expel them with services, which is what we do, where they can either go to a virtual school or an alternative school."

Robert Howard, the 16-year-old who JSO named as the murder suspect from the football game shooting, attended Duval County’s Grand Park Alternative School, a building Jones says has metal detectors for safety.

"What’s happening in our schools is a microcosm of what’s happening in the community," said Jones."

In the 2016-2017 school year district reports show 12 arrests for firearms on school campuses across Duval County. At least half listed the source for the weapon as a family member. More than half of the offenders were arrested thanks to a student tip.

"I hope that our leaders are not trying to control crime. Controlling crime means you isolate it to one area and the rest of the city can grow and prosper but that's not what we want to see happening. We want to see prevention, intervention and policing, all three of those components working to reduce overall crime."

First Coast News requested the current numbers from DCPS in regard to the expulsions over the past school year. They say they're working on compiling that now. First Coast News will update this story as soon as we receive that data.

© 2018 WTLV