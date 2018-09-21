St. Johns County deputies seized firearms and illegal drugs from a home on Catlett Road in St. Augustine on September 14.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrested James Smallwood, 35, after issuing and serving a search warrant in his home at 6920 Catlett Rd.

In the home, SJSO's Special Investigations Unit located over 54 grams of Methamphetamine, numerous Alprazolam, Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride and Buprenophine pills, all without prescriptions. Detectives also located three firearms with ammunition.

The suspect was taken to jail with no incident.

