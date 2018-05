JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A male driver is in the hospital in life-threatening condition after a single car crash. It happened on the 2000 block of Faye Rd around 11:00pm Tuesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the driver lost control of his car, hit a tree, and sustained life threatening injuries. The driver was alone in the car, no other cars were involved. He was taken to the hospital.

