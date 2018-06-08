First Coast News reporter Lana Harris was driving on the Hart Bridge Sunday evening when she witnessed a vehicle on fire.
Emergency crews responded shortly after she arrived on scene.
The dramatic footage shows an officer, possibly one of the first responders, running to the scene of the fire.
The Jacksonville Fire Department tweeted shortly after that they were responding to the accident, adding that a person was trapped.
As of 12 a.m., the fire had been put out, and traffic redirected off the bridge.
date 2018-06-08
