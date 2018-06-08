First Coast News reporter Lana Harris was driving on the Hart Bridge Sunday evening when she witnessed a vehicle on fire.

Emergency crews responded shortly after she arrived on scene.

Police on scene car is making big exploding noises not sure if anyone’s inside @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/NjvbpTAMzX — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) August 6, 2018

The dramatic footage shows an officer, possibly one of the first responders, running to the scene of the fire.

The Jacksonville Fire Department tweeted shortly after that they were responding to the accident, adding that a person was trapped.

Traffic alert....crews are responding to a wreck on the Hart bridge...E1 advises one person trapped, and the vehicle is on fire. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 6, 2018

As of 12 a.m., the fire had been put out, and traffic redirected off the bridge.

Just saw a few stretchers go by... God I’m praying that they’re ok.... the fire was huge, I believe 3 explosions... I’m told one person made it out of one of the cars .@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Ih7Gc61tGz — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) August 6, 2018

