AVONDALE, Ariz. - Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed by a suspect on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard Wednesday night, according to DPS .

According to DPS, the department received several calls around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night about a suspect who was in the eastbound lanes of I-10 in Avondale.

DPS Director Col. Frank Milstead said that suspect was in and out of the roadway throwing things at cars.

According to Milstead, citizens pulled over and attempted to get the man out of the roadway. One trooper arrived on scene before two others joined.

Milstead said the suspect got in a fight with troopers, and during the scuffle one of the troopers lost his gun. The suspect then got a hold of the gun and shot twice. One bullet hit a trooper in the arm, while the other killed trooper Edenhofer.

DPS said Edenhofer was a rookie just wrapping up training when he was shot to death. Milstead said he had just graduated the department's academy in May.

Family friends tell 12 News the 25-year-old served in the Navy and was planning to live in Quartzsite with his fiancé.

A second trooper, Dalin Dorris, was shot in the shoulder but is expected to recover, DPS said.

Milstead said, "the DPS family is in mourning."

"We're all in a little bit of a state of shock this morning," Milstead said.

DPS said the suspect is in custody.

Early Thursday morning, Gov. Doug Ducey directed flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state office buildings in honor of Edenhofer.

"Arizona mourns the loss of one of our brave Arizona DPS troopers," Ducey said.

Arizona mourns the loss of one of our brave @Arizona_DPS Troopers, Tyler Edenhofer, and we pray for the recovery of Trooper Dalin Dorris. Our prayers are with them, their families and all of our heroic AZ law enforcement officers grieving the loss of one of their own. https://t.co/HoCm6D0pP3 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 26, 2018

I-10 eastbound between Litchfield Road and Avondale Boulevard was closed overnight as authorities investigated the scene. The freeway reopened just after 6:30 a.m.

Investigators at the scene where a DPS trooper was shot and killed on I-10 in the west Valley. July 26, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)

