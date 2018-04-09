Jacksonville, Fla.- There were at least 15 crashes around Duval Tuesday morning. Three serious crashes held up drivers for hours.

Authorities reported a crash at 295 and Boulevard, where multiple people were injured.

Another wreck happened at Bay Meadows and Bay Point Meadows Drive, after a woman struck a telephone pole and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A wreck causing two secondary accidents held up traffic along 295 and St. John’s Bluff for nearly three hours. Multiple cars were damaged and several people sustained injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, all crashes could have been avoided.

“Driving is a privilege and so drivers need to make the conscious to slow down, be aware of their surroundings and obey traffic laws,” Sergeant Dylan Bryan said. “If everyone could get rid of the distractions, then we could prevent these really bad crashes.”

The Florida Department of Transportation has slated construction for a new expressway to go up near J. Turner Boulevard in November. While the roads will be marked, Bryan said it’s important for drivers to be alert.

“Many people get comfortable in their routine or commute, but we have a lot of road projects going on across northeast Florida, so they need to be mindful about lane changes and slowing down in these construction zones,” he said.

To help reduce emergency response times, a firehouse is slated to go up near 295 at the St. John’s Town Center over the next year.

