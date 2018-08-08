As downtown Jacksonville development heats up more than it has in years, the head of the Downtown Investment Authority will be moving to take a position with JAX Chamber to work on economic development throughout the seven-county Northeast Florida region.

JAX Chamber announced Tuesday that it selected Downtown Investment Authority Chief Executive Officer Aundra Wallace to be the next president of JAXUSA Partnership, its regional economic development arm.

Chamber officials cited Wallace’s experience in guiding complex deals across the finish line.

“Aundra is a talented, respected economic developer who listens, develops a strategy and executes,” said John Peyton, the former mayor who serves as JAX Chamber chairman. “His track record with putting together complicated deals and attracting businesses to a community speaks for itself. I look forward to the growth and investment he will help to attract to Northeast Florida.”

Wallace has served as CEO of the authority since 2013. He has been the lead negotiator on deals such as restoration of the historic Barnett Bank and Laura Street Trio buildings on the Northbank, and the planned development called The District on the Southbank.

He would have been filling that role as well on upcoming decisions such as whether the city should strike a deal for construction of a new convention center and hammering out terms with Jaguars owner Shad Khan for development of The Shipyards, Metropolitan Park and Lot J near TIAA Bank Field.

DIA board member Oliver Barakat said Wallace will leave behind “pretty big shoes to fill.” He said the authority’s staff, which is already stretched, will have a lot on its plate.

“It’s a very close-knit group of staff, so my sense is they will be on top of things and there won’t be a huge gap,” Barakat said. “But the reality is that temporarily, things will slow down a little bit until we get a new leader on board.”

JAX Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis said Wallace emerged from a competitive field as “the right person at the right time” to lead the regional partnership.

