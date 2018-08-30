JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cookie dough lovers, we have a special treat for you! A new edible cookie dough restaurant is planning to open next weekend on the Southside.

Cookie Dough Bliss Jax, located at 7643 Gate Parkway Ste. 107, will be opening up near the IKEA hopefully on September 8, said one of the franchise owners, Steve Boudreaux. It'll mark the first Cookie Dough Bliss to open up in Florida. The date will be solidified by early next week.

Similar to its other shops across the country, it will start offering customers 16 different cookie dough flavors and up to eight different toppings.

"If you love cookie dough, you came to the right place," Boudreaux said. "A customer can expect to come in, be able to try any of our flavors that they want before they order."

Cookie Dough Bliss will also offer customers baked goods. There will be four baked cookie flavors readily available, including the flavor of the week.

Boudreaux said they also plan to come up with different seasonal items, such as the flavor made special for the grand opening: Unicorn, or cotton candy.

Some of the cookie dough products will include egg, but Boudreaux said customers don't have to worry about food-borne illnesses because "we use pasteurized egg product and that's safe to consume (according to the USDA) and we heat treat our flour."

Not all of their products will contain egg or butter either, he said. In some cookie dough flavors like brownie butter, they use applesauce.

"The applesauce gives it a bit of sweetness and moisture instead of egg," he said.

Cookie Dough Bliss will also offer vegan and gluten-free options, such as their most popular vegan cake batter cookie dough flavor and their gluten-free chocolate chip.

Bourdeaux said he will announce a firm date by early next week.

Q&A:

Aside from cookie dough, what else do you serve?

Ice cream, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream pie

Cookie dough shakes

Baked cookies and brownies

"If someone is a cookie dough enthusiast and they are in love with cookie dough ice cream, I would steer them to the ice cream bars," Boudreaux said. "They are made with a layer of cookie dough, a layer of vanilla ice cream, and another layer of cookie dough, cut into blocks. It's like you're eating cookie dough ice cream, but you're getting double cookie dough with every bite."

What are your prices?

$2.50 cookie dough pops

$4.50 smores bombs

$5 cookie dough scoop

$10 cookie dough bliss sundae (scoop of cookie dough, ice cream of your choice, whip creme, topping and comes in a waffle bowl with a cookie of your choice)

What are your most popular flavors?

Chocolate chip

Cake batter

Brownie batter

Sugar cookie

Will there be any specials?

"We hope to do something like Taco Tuesday, where you get a waffle taco, get like a chocolate taco," he said.

Boudreaux also said they are planning a special Halloween flavor that'll consist of chocolate covered cookie dough pumpkin.

What's your personal favorite?

"The ice cream bar," he said. "It's what sold me on the franchise in January 2018."

Where? 7643 Gate Parkway Ste. 107, Jacksonville, Fla. 322256

Hours:

Sunday through Thursday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m.

