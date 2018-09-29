JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Researchers have warned of the dangers of plastics and their connection to breast cancer. So as part of a local non-profits effort to make the first coast beach community eco-friendly, they’re partnering with breast cancer survivor and advocate Donna Deegan for her upcoming marathon.

Anne Marie Moquin says this year's race will have some green to all of the pink in order to make people more aware of their environmental efforts. Moquin is the founder of Beaches Go Green, which she started earlier this summer.

"It brings so many people to our area, we are so excited, so we want to show off to them that we are all about being green here," said Moquin.

"Items that we use for 30 minutes or less are going to live long beyond our life span," she said.

With her new organization gaining traction, Beaches Go Green will be front and center at the Donna Marathon come February.

"Instead of getting a plastic water bottle you will get this carton and hopefully people see and say, 'wow, okay they are trying to be more green.'"

They will be replacing 7,000 plastic bottles with the “Just Water” eco-friendly cartons and they’ll have recycle bins all along the race route.

She says in the future they hope to replace them with reusable bottles, but that will depend on sponsorship.

This year the Donna Marathon will begin and end at the beach.

