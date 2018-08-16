JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - More than a few people are barking bad after the Florida Department of Health sent a letter to breweries, warning them not to allow dogs inside their premises.

“It’s part of, I would say, beach culture,” dog owner Karen Naudascher asserted to First Coast News, “but I think in general, brewery culture is bringing your dog with you”.

The letter, sent Monday, reads in part:

“It has come to the attention of the Florida Department of Health-Duval, some facilities are allowing animals inside the bar area. Per Florida Administrative Code, 64E-11.008 (8) Live birds and animals – No live birds or animals except for crustracea, shellfish and fish in aquariums shall be allowed in a food service establishment, in vehicles used for transporting food or in any other area or facility used to conduct food service operations; except as provided under Section 413.08 F.S.

“Although Bars under the Department of Health do not have traditional food service, 64E-11 defines food as any raw, cooked, or processed edible substance, ice, beverage or ingredient used or intended for use in whole, or in part, for human consumption.”

The letter clarifies that animals are allowed outside bars on patios or in similar areas, but Naudascher says the ban indoors of animals other than service animals goes too far.

“What’s the difference between sitting on a patio with a dog and sitting inside the brewery with the dog?,” she asked rhetorically.

Green Room Brewing Company on Third Street in Jacksonville Beach is one of many such establishments that received the letter.

“I’d say about 20 to 30 percent of our regulars would bring in dogs,” co-owner Mark Stillman began. “Unfortunately, they’ll have nowhere else to go. This rule will affect everybody, so there’ll be no other establishments, by their definition, that will be able to allow animals in,” he said.

But knowing his brewery isn’t singled out is no consolation for Stillman. He said despite the competition, there is plenty of solidarity among breweries.

“We’ve found that it’s a lot better, especially in a business that has this much regulation … that it’s better to be able to reach out to somebody who’s dealt with the problem and get an answer, and do the same thing with us, that we can help each other.”

Part of which, in this case, is a social media petition push also involving Southern Swells Brewing Company, not far away, on Beach Boulevard.

“I’ve reached out to the Florida Brewers Guild,” Stillman explained, “and right now we’re getting responses from breweries across the state, and hopefully they’ll go on the change.org website.”

Stillman also voiced curiosity about how the rule might apply to the Jacksonville Jaguars and TIAA Bank Field, which in conjunction with Pet Paradise are opening a dog park inside the football stadium for the upcoming season.

“They’re certainly going to run in to even bigger issues because they not only serve beer and wine, they serve food in that arena,” he opined.

Naudascher and her three dogs are hot under the collar. She says the enforcement will affect her routine of bringing the dogs with her for the occasional beer, and that it will take a bite out of a favorite establishment’s business.

“Yeah, I think it’s hurting their business. It’s part of what that business is, it’s a dog-friendly brewery,” she said.

