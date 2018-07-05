Fire crews rescued a dog from a large house fire on Yellow Jacket Drive in Callahan, Florida Monday.

First responders told First Coast News that the home was badly damaged and the roof caved in during the fire. Video posted of the fire shows the large flames scorching the roof.

Crews said the dog they rescued is in good condition.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.

Another hot busy day for our crews. Firefighters we on scene this afternoon in Spring Lake Estates. Crews rescued a dog from the house and it’s in good condition.

Sta 50, 60, 40, 90, 30, R71, B1, B2, Sta 4, 5, 3 and mutual aid tanker from JFRD. Solid work done by all. — Nassau Firefighters (@IAFF3101) May 7, 2018

Nassau County property records show that the home is worth more than $220,000.

