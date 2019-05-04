As summer approaches, teaching children how to be safe around water is a necessity. About one in five children younger than 14 die from drowning.

"If you never learn how to swim, how else will you be able to swim?" 8-year-old Autumn said.

Autumn makes a good point. She's receives swimming lessons at the Winston Family YMCA in Riverside.

"The Y gives us a great opportunity to teach all kids from all communities," Maureen Eaton explained.

Eaton has been teaching children how to swim for more than 20 years, including at the YMCA. On this day, most of the children in this pool are African American. According to statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control, children of color are three times more likely to drown than their white peers.

"Just this summer, I realized I had grandparents and moms that wouldn't come near the pool. But, they wanted to make sure their child learned how to swim because they're still afraid of the water," Eaton said.

There are several reasons why black children are not skilled swimmers, both historical and cultural. As a person of color myself, I can tell you what Eaton said is true. A lot of older adults never learned how to swim and that was passed along to their children. That's why these lessons at the YMCA are so important.

"We teach them if you fall in you can get to the bottom, push yourself back up, turn and grab the wall," Eaton added.

A fear that must be overcome to prevent a tragedy from happening.

"It is important to be safe in the water so you don't drown," Autumn said.

First Coast News and the Tegna foundation donated $1,500 to the YMCA. That money will provide swimming lessons for 25 children. If you would like to learn more about the YMCA's swimming program, click here.