CHAUNCEY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released more information about a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to a news release, the GBI’s Eastman office was requested by Chauncey Police and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for a death investigation.

When law enforcement arrived at a home on Brown Street in Chauncey, they found 17-year-old Braydon Stokes, of Eastman, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

It was reported to investigators that a juvenile at the home had just returned from hunting when his firearm accidentally discharged, firing a fatal shot at Stokes.

An autopsy was performed Monday in Decatur. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information can call the GBI’s Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

